Home Sport Football

After good year, Raynier Fernandes hopes to continue meteoric rise

That Raynier Fernandes has played 11 out of 12 games for Mumbai City FC this term suggests he has further solidified that position.

Published: 13th January 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Raynier Fernandes (R) had a stellar 2019, including making his national team debut

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: 2019 was a landmark year for Raynier Fernandes. Nailing down a starting spot in your very first season for your Indian Super League outfit is no easy task but the 23-year-old managed to do that in the second half of last season. 

That he has played 11 out of 12 games for Mumbai City FC this term suggests he has further solidified that position. But the highest point of the year for Raynier would have been that hot, humid afternoon in Buriram, Thailand when he strode out at half-time to make his India debut as the national team faced Curacao in the King’s Cup. His name was lost among the shuffle — he was one of the six debutants to play a role in Igor Stimac’s first game as India coach. For the midfielder though, it was the culmination of a meteoric rise that did not take too long.

Just three years before that afternoon in Buriram, Raynier was playing in the Mumbai league with Air India. “I started my journey through Air India and played in the Mumbai league,” he says. His performances there caught the attention of Mohun Bagan who signed him promptly. He was on the fringes for the club in his first season but came to the fore in his second, when he was involved in all but one of Bagan’s I-League fixtures.

“My stint there was like a turning point for me,” says Raynier. “I got to learn a lot there. The important thing for a junior like me there was playing time. You keep playing matches, that’s how you get experience. I got to start a Mohun Bagan-East Bengal derby when I was there and that was a big thing for me.”

Mumbai City FC came calling before the 2018 season, taking the youngster back to his hometown. Raynier did not take long to work his way into Mumbai coach Jorge Costa’s good books. It is a relationship that he has successfully maintained since. “If you see how I play, it’s just keeping the ball down and take one-two touches,” he says. “What is good for me is that we have similar players in the team. And Costa likes players who play this kind of a game. At the club, we have quite a few good players, so I can learn from them.”

Blasters edge past ATK

Kerala Blasters FC picked up an important 1-0 win against ATK, thanks to a second-half strike by Halicharan Narzary at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, on Sunday. After a barren first period, an action-packed second half saw Narzary break the deadlock in the 74th minute. ATK were guilty of wasting a host of chances and saw coach Antonio Habas sent off after a fracas on the sidelines towards the end of the game.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raynier Fernandes ISL Mumbai City FC Kerala Blasters Indian Super League
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp