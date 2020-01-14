England defender John Stones to leave Manchester City for Arsenal: Report

By Online Desk

Struggling with injuries and falling out of manager Pep Guardiola's good books, Manchester City defender John Stones is looking for a switch to Arsenal. The 25-year-old Englishman, who first choice for England at the 2018 World Cup under Gareth Southgate, is desperate for more time on the field ahead of the Euro Cup finals later this year.

Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, is looking to improve his backline with his team having conceded more goals than any other Premier League in the top-10 position. The Spaniard is very much interested in Stones, who has had only 11 outings this season. He is represented by the same agency as Arteta and would be keen to discuss a move, even if it's only on loan.

With two years left in his contract, the former Everton player is unlikely to get a new deal at Etihad Stadium, reported The Sun while breaking transfer rumour.

Manchester City sit second in the Premier League table with 47 points - 14 points adrift leaders Liverpool, while Arsenal is struggling at 10th position with 28 points.