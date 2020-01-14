Home Sport Football

England defender John Stones to leave Manchester City for Arsenal: Report

The 25-year-old Englishman, who first choice for England at the 2018 World Cup under Gareth Southgate, is desperate for more time on the field ahead of the Euro Cup finals later this year.

Published: 14th January 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

English defender John Stones. (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Struggling with injuries and falling out of manager Pep Guardiola's good books, Manchester City defender John Stones is looking for a switch to Arsenal. The 25-year-old Englishman, who first choice for England at the 2018 World Cup under Gareth Southgate, is desperate for more time on the field ahead of the Euro Cup finals later this year.

Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, is looking to improve his backline with his team having conceded more goals than any other Premier League in the top-10 position. The Spaniard is very much interested in Stones, who has had only 11 outings this season. He is represented by the same agency as Arteta and would be keen to discuss a move, even if it's only on loan. 

With two years left in his contract, the former Everton player is unlikely to get a new deal at Etihad Stadium, reported The Sun while breaking transfer rumour. 

Manchester City sit second in the Premier League table with 47 points - 14 points adrift leaders Liverpool, while Arsenal is struggling at 10th position with 28 points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mikel Arteta Pep Guardiola Manchester City John Stones EPL England football team football transfers Football transfer
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp