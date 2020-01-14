Home Sport Football

Marquinhos extends PSG contract until 2024

PSG centre-back Marquinhos has played 271 games for the club and won 14 major trophies including five Ligue 1 titles.

Published: 14th January 2020

PSG centre-back Marquinhos

PSG centre-back Marquinhos (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos has extended his contract with the French champions until June 2024, the club announced on Monday.

The 25-year-old Brazilian, who joined the capital side from Roma in 2013, has played 271 games for PSG and won 14 major trophies including five Ligue 1 titles.

Marquinhos told AFP last year that he wanted to finish his career at the Parc des Princes.

"If all this continues on the right track, if I continue to be happy here with the project, we get everything we want and I have the admiration of the fans, why not?" he said.

Several other PSG stars' contracts finish at the end of this season, including the club's record goalscorer Edinson Cavani, captain Thiago Silva and full-backs Thomas Meunier and Layvin Kurzawa.

PSG face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16, with the first leg on February 18, as they continue their bid for a maiden European Cup trophy.

