Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp​​ says Manchester United will qualify for Champions League

Manchester United currently hold the fifth spot on the EPL table with 34 points, only 5 points behind the fourth-placed Chelsea.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that Manchester United will qualify for the Champions League this season.

"United have a really good football team, talented and experienced. There is a lot of good potential on the pitch," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"I think they will probably qualify for the Champions League this season," he added.

Manchester United currently hold the fifth spot on the Premier League table with 34 points, only 5 points behind the fourth-placed Chelsea. On the other hand, Liverpool top the points table with 61 points.

Klopp believes that if Liverpool is at its best then it is very difficult for any team to overpower them.

"So, of course they can beat us. But they can only play as good as we let them play. If we are at our best it's difficult for every team. It's our stadium so we have to make sure everybody knows that," he said.

Liverpool will take on Manchester United today.

