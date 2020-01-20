Home Sport Football

Liverpool put you under so much pressure: Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after defeat

Solskjaer admitted that they did not have that quality due to which they suffered a defeat in the match despite looking strong.

Published: 20th January 2020 03:21 PM

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: After the defeat against Liverpool, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the winning team put their opponents under 'so much pressure'.

"It doesn't matter whether the scoreline is a fair reflection of the game. They won it. We had chances and they had chances. It's about taking the moment. We had some big chances but Liverpool will say they deserved to win," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

ALSO READ: Dare to dream, Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool after leaving Manchester United in shade

"They are the most direct team in the league. They put you under so much pressure and I thought our defenders and midfielders handled it well," he added.

Liverpool thrashed Manchester United by 2-0 on Sunday in Premier League.

Solskjaer also admitted that they did not have that quality due to which they suffered a defeat in the match despite looking strong.

ALSO READ: Liverpool have not eclipsed Manchester United's greatest teams, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"The last 10-15 minutes we really pressed them back and made them look tired and us look really fit. We looked strong. But we didn't have that quality," he said.

"When you don't have that quality in the last pass and finish then you aren't going to get anything from places like this," Solskjaer added.

