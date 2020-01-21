Real Madrid complete signing of Brazilian prospect Reinier

By AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid have completed the signing of teenage Brazilian prospect Reinier from Flamengo on a six-and-a-half-year deal, the Spanish giants announced on Monday.

According to reports in Spain and in Brazil, Madrid will pay the player's buyout clause, amounting to around 30 million euros ($33.3m), with 80 per cent going to Flamengo and the remainder to his representatives and his family.

The attacking midfielder -- whose contract will run until June 2026 -- celebrated his 18th birthday on Sunday.

In a statement, Real said Reinier will team up with Castilla, the club's second team who play in Spain's third tier, after competing in South American Olympic qualifying with Brazil's under-23 team. That tournament is currently taking place in Colombia.