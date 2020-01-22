Indian football legend PK Banerjee falls ill, admitted to hospital
Published: 22nd January 2020 08:37 AM | Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:37 AM
KOLKATA: Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee was on Tuesday hospitalised after his sodium levels fell.
Former India captain Banerjee, 83, was admitted to a city hospital and his MRI and CT scans were done, the reports of which are yet to arrive, family sources said.
"He is stable. We are awaiting the reports of MRI and CT scan. He will stay in hospital today," a family member told IANS.
According to hospital officials, Banerjee who also coached the Indian football team, was shifted to the general ward and was undergoing a few tests.