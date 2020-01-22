Home Sport Football

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers confident Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury have learned lesson

Rodgers left defender Chilwell and midfielder Choudhury out of the Foxes' squad for the 2-1 defeat at Burnley.

Published: 22nd January 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers with defender Ben Chilwell

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers with defender Ben Chilwell (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is confident Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury have learned their lesson after missing a training session last week.

Rodgers left England international defender Chilwell and midfielder Choudhury out of the Foxes' squad for the 2-1 defeat at Burnley on Sunday.

Both have now been restored to the squad for Wednesday's visit of West Ham to the King Power Stadium.

Third-placed Leicester need to get back to winnings ways after losing two league games in succession, although they remain on track to secure a Champions League spot, 11 points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United.

ALSO READ: Leicester City now have now won eight Premier League games in a row, Vardy scored in all!

"It's something that happens at every club, there are misdemeanours that take place," said Rodgers, referring to the disciplinary issue.

"It's a very important stage of the season for us and our preparation for games and the two players missed a very important session for us. It was dealt with internally.

"They're young players, and young players make mistakes. They're learning that if you want to be at the top end of this table then it's a real mindset professionally you need to have, and we can't carry anyone."

ALSO READ: Leicester City make history with nine-goal destruction of Southampton

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi also comes back into the reckoning following a remarkable recovery from a minor knee operation that has forced him out of the past three matches.

Rodgers initially suggested Ndidi could be sidelined for up to six weeks after having a piece of floating bone removed from the meniscus.

"He's made an incredible recovery, and that's the thing with the type of operation he's had, that people will recover in different timescales," said the Leicester boss. 

"With Wilf, it's been 11 days."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Leicester City Ben Chilwell Hamza Choudhury Brendan Rodgers
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp