Carles Perez joins Roma from Barcelona

Carles Perez came through Barca's youth academy and was given his La Liga debut by coach Ernesto Valverde last season.

Published: 30th January 2020

Carles Perez poses with his new jersey in Rome.

By AFP

MADRID: Barcelona forward Carles Perez has joined Roma in a deal worth 15.5 million euros, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.

Roma will pay Barca 1 million euros for an initial loan until June 30. The deal includes a compulsory option to buy in the summer for 11 million euros, with a further 3.5 million euros due in additional payments.

Barcelona will also retain first refusal if Roma want to sell Perez in the future.

"I know that I am leaving a very important club in Barcelona but I am joining an equally important club in Roma," said Perez.

The Spaniard came through Barca's youth academy and was given his La Liga debut by coach Ernesto Valverde last season.

But despite playing 12 times this term, Valverde's sacking put Perez's future in doubt and new coach Quique Setien has agreed to let the 21-year-old leave.

He joins a Roma side sitting fourth in Serie A and with ambitions to qualify for next season's Champions League.

"We are hugely satisfied with Carles' arrival in Rome," said club chief executive Guido Fienga.

"Carles learned his trade in one of the best youth academies in Europe, and has been playing for a club with so much talent at its disposal. We are all hopeful that he can immediately have a significant role to play within our squad."

