Aubameyang 'willing to stay' at Arsenal, insists manager Mikel Arteta

By IANS

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said star striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is willing to stay at the club despite reports linking him with a move away from Emirates Stadium in recent times.

Aubameyang, who scored two goals during Arsenal's 4-0 win over Norwich on Wednesday, has just one year left on his current contract with 'The Gunners'.

"He (Aubameyang) is willing to stay with us," Arteta was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "He is really happy where he is.

"He can see what we are trying to do and hopefully he can evolve as well some parts of his game he might feel he can improve. We are pushing him every day.

"I leave that to the football club and the senior people that finalise the contracts," he added.

Following his brace against 'The Canaries', Aubameyang became the fastest Arsenal player to score 50 goals in the Premier League.

It took him just 79 matches to achieve the landmark and he broke legendary Frenchman Thierry Henry's record, who took 83 matches to score 50 goals for the club.

"Auba knows really well what my thoughts are towards him and the project that I want to create, and how much he is part of that. And after that it is not in my hands," Arteta said.