STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Aubameyang 'willing to stay' at Arsenal, insists manager Mikel Arteta

Aubameyang, who scored two goals during Arsenal's 4-0 win over Norwich on Wednesday, has just one year left on his current contract with 'The Gunners'.

Published: 02nd July 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates stadium in London.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates stadium in London. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said star striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is willing to stay at the club despite reports linking him with a move away from Emirates Stadium in recent times.

Aubameyang, who scored two goals during Arsenal's 4-0 win over Norwich on Wednesday, has just one year left on his current contract with 'The Gunners'.

"He (Aubameyang) is willing to stay with us," Arteta was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "He is really happy where he is.

"He can see what we are trying to do and hopefully he can evolve as well some parts of his game he might feel he can improve. We are pushing him every day.

"I leave that to the football club and the senior people that finalise the contracts," he added.

Following his brace against 'The Canaries', Aubameyang became the fastest Arsenal player to score 50 goals in the Premier League.

It took him just 79 matches to achieve the landmark and he broke legendary Frenchman Thierry Henry's record, who took 83 matches to score 50 goals for the club.

"Auba knows really well what my thoughts are towards him and the project that I want to create, and how much he is part of that. And after that it is not in my hands," Arteta said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aubameyang Mikel Arteta Arsenal Aubameyang Arsenal stay
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp