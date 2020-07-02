STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Villarreal moves closer to Champions League spot in La Liga after defeating Real Betis 2-0

With two points ahead of sixth-place Getafe, it is the first time this season Villarreal has been as high as fifth in the league standings.

Published: 02nd July 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Villarreal players celebrate during their La liga match against Real Betis

Villarreal players celebrate during their La liga match against Real Betis. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Gerard Moreno scored a pair of first-half goals as Villarreal defeated 10-man Real Betis 2-0 to move closer to a Champions League spot in the Spanish league La Liga. It was Villarreal's fifth win in six matches after the pandemic break, moving it three points being fourth-place Sevilla with five rounds remaining.

It is two points ahead of sixth-place Getafe, which visits leader Real Madrid on Thursday. It is the first time this season Villarreal has been as high as fifth in the league standings. A 2-2 draw against Sevilla at home was Villarreal's only setback after the league resumed last month.

Moreno converted a seventh-minute penalty kick on Wednesday and added to the lead from inside the area in the 30th to become the league's top-scoring Spaniard with 15 goals. Real Madrid's French striker Karim Benzema has 17 goals and Barcelona's Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi has 22.

Betis played a man down the entire second half at its Benito Villamarín Stadium as Nabil Fekir was sent off after being shown yellow cards a few minutes apart in first-half stoppage time. Betis, whose only win after the break came against last-place Espanyol, stayed in 13th place.

VALENCIA'S FALL

Valencia lost 2-0 to Athletic Bilbao at home for its third straight defeat, dropping to 10th place and moving further away from the qualification spots for the European competitions. It was the team's first match since coach Albert Celades was fired on Monday.

The team's only win since the league resumed came against midtable Osasuna. Raúl García scored a goal in each half for Athletic, which moved to seventh place with its second consecutive win.

OTHER RESULTS

Granada stayed in the fight for a Europa League spot with a 2-0 win at Alavés, while Valladolid missed a penalty kick late in second-half stoppage time in a 0-0 draw against Levante.

Real Madrid on Thursday has a chance to open a four-point gap to second-place Barcelona, which was held by Atlético Madrid to a 2-2 draw at home on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Villarreal Real Betis Champions League Spanish league Gerard Moreno La Liga
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp