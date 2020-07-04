STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Gabriel Martinelli signs new long-term contract with Arsenal

The 19-year-old Brazilian forward put pen to paper on his new deal exactly one year after he joined the Gunners.

Published: 04th July 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli. (Photo | AFP)

Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

The 19-year-old Brazilian forward put pen to paper on his new deal exactly one year after he joined the Gunners.

The Arsenal youngster has scored 10 goals in 26 appearances for the Gunners this season since joining from Ituano last summer.

"I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us. He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us with his performances, attitude and work-rate," said Mikel Arteta, Head coach in an official statement.

"We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club," he added.

The 19-year-old scored his first Premier League goal in Gunners' 3-1 win over West Ham United in December and also became the first teenager to score 10 goals in a single season for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka back in 1998-99.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bukayo Saka had signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arsenal Gabriel Martinelli
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp