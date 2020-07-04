STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liverpool likely destination as Thiago Alcantra set to leave Bayern Munich: Report

Thiago, who won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich is unlikely to sign a new deal when his current contract ends next season.

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara (File | AP)

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara is set to leave the club when his current contract runs out as the Spaniard wants a new challenge. The 29-year-old, who joined the Bundesliga giants from Barcelona in 2013 for €25 million is likely to make a switch to England with current champions Liverpool.

Thiago, who won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich is unlikely to sign a new deal when his current contract ends next season despite manager Hansi Flick asking him to stay in public. "I hope he won't go," Flick had said on Friday.

According to ESPN, Bayern got no choice but to sell the player as they did not want to let him go without receiving a transfer fee. "We do not want to lose any player without any money next year," it quoted Rummenigge as saying.

"A top man on and off the pitch. We negotiated with him in a serious way and fulfilled all his wishes. But it now seems that he wants to do something new for one more time," Bild reported him as saying.

