Arsenal's Bukayo Saka 'over the moon' after scoring first Premier League goal

By ANI

WOLVERHAMPTON: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka expressed elation after scoring his first Premier League goal and said that he is "over the moon".

"Words can't describe how great it has been for me and for my family. I'm delighted to stay with the club that I love and get my first Premier League goal and for us to get the win as well, so I'm over the moon right now," the club's official website quoted Saka as saying.

"There's still a lot of things that I need to improve on, especially in this game, I need to learn and keep improving my game and keep developing," he added.

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers here on Saturday, with Saka netting the opening goal.

The club's manager Mikel Arteta also hailed Saka's 'important goal' saying that the 18-year-old was in the 'right spot at the right moment'.

"He's very neat when he gets in the opponent's box, whether that's to produce an assist or finish an action. I think the move was really good too. He was in the right spot at the right moment and it was a very important goal," Arteta said.