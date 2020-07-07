STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nemanja Matic extends Manchester United contract to June 2023

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær said the 31-year-old Nemanja Matic’s leadership is invaluable to the young core.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matić signed a contract extension to June 2023, the club announced on Monday.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær said the 31-year-old Serbia international’s leadership is “invaluable” to United’s young core.

“I am delighted that Nemanja has signed a new contract,” Solskjær said. “I know his experience, professionalism and leadership will be invaluable to this young talented group.”

United, seeking Champions League qualification, is three points behind third-place Leicester and two behind fourth-place Chelsea with five games remaining.

Matić joined United in 2017 and has made 114 appearances for the club. He’s made 48 appearances for Serbia.

“We have great strength in midfield and Nemanja’s attributes are a key part of that,” Solskjær said. “He remains hugely ambitious and determined which will be vital as we look to achieve our aims over the coming years.”

The defensive midfielder said he has “a lot more to give and achieve.”

“This is a really exciting team to be part of; we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is great (camaraderie) amongst the group,” Matić said.

