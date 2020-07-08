STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If I was there from beginning, AC Milan would have won the title: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored from the spot as Milan turned around the two-goal deficit to go on and win the match 4-2.

Published: 08th July 2020 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

AC Milan's Franck Kessie, right, celebrates with Zlatan Ibrahimovic after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus at the Milan San Siro Stadium. (Photo | AP)

AC Milan's Franck Kessie, right, celebrates with Zlatan Ibrahimovic after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus at the Milan San Siro Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MILAN: Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to AC Milan has coincided in a reversal of fortunes for the San Siro giants. The side, which has struggled to match up to its glory years of the past for nearly a decade now, have since the return of the football in Italy beaten title contenders Lazio and Juventus, with the latter coming after Milan went 2-0 down on Tuesday.

"It's no secret that I'm old but it's just a number," he said after the match. "I wanted to feel alive and I just want to play. I don't have the same physique before, but I can overcome that with intelligence."

Ibrahimovic scored from the spot as Milan turned around the two-goal deficit to go on and win the match 4-2.

Such has been Ibrahimovic's effect that he said that he probably should have come at the beginning of the season and Milan would have won the title itself.

"I'm sorry I came halfway through the season," he said. "If I was here from day one, we'd have won the championship. I'm president, coach and player. But I only get paid to be a player. That's the downside."

Ibrahimovic, however, indicated that he won't be extending his contract beyond this season. "If it had been full, it would have been nice, the fans could have had fun with us," he said about fans not being there to see the comeback. "I have a month to have fun,then things happen here that we can't control. I'm sorry for the fans, they may not see me in person anymore," he added. "They could have seen me live for the last time - read between the lines".

Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan
