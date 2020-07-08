STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Juventus must remain calm despite suffering defeat: Maurizio Sarri

Sarri does not want Juventus to dwell on the defeat suffered against AC Milan as he stressed that his side 'must remain calm'.

MILAN: Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri does not want the team to dwell on the defeat suffered against AC Milan as he stressed that his side 'must remain calm'.

AC Milan secured a 4-2 win over Juventus in the ongoing Serie A 2019-20 season here on Wednesday.

"We had sixty good minutes: we were in control of the game, then there was a black out on which there is no need to dwell upon, as we have another match in a few days," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

"It has happened to other teams, because this is a difficult time for everyone, physically and mentally. We must remain calm, also because the reasons for certain situations are difficult to find," he added.

Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo registered goals in the 47th and 53rd minutes respectively, to give Juventus a 2-0 lead. Juventus would have been hoping to capitalise on the momentum, but AC Milan sprung into action and the hosts gained a 3-2 lead by the 67th minute.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic pulled one goal back with a penalty in the 62nd minute for AC Milan. Then, Franck Kessie got the equaliser four minutes later and finally Rafael Leao put AC Milan ahead in the match.

The final goal was scored by Ante Rebic for AC Milan in the 80th minute of the match.

Juventus is currently at the top of the Serie A standings with 75 points from 31 matches while AC Milan is on fifth place with 49 points.

