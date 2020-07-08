Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier banned for four games for jumping into crowd in FA Cup

By IANS

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier on Wednesday was banned for four matches after he jumped into the stands and chased a supporter following the team's defeat at the hands of Norwich in the FA Cup.

Dier was also fined 40,000 pounds for the incident which took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the enforced break put forward by the coronavirus pandemic on March 4.

After Spurs' defeat in penalties at the hands of Norwich, Dier jumped into the crowd and tried to confront the fan, who reportedly had said something to the Englishman's brother present in the stand.

"The Tottenham Hotspur player admitted that his actions at the conclusion of a fixture against Norwich City in The FA Cup on 4 March 2020 were improper but denied that they were also threatening," FA said in a statement on their Twitter handle.

"An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found Eric Dier's actions to be threatening."

Dier will now miss four of the final five matches of the Premier League season and it will come as a big blow for manager Jose Mourinho, who sees Dier as an integral part of the team.

At the time of the incident involving Dier, Mourinho had told reporters, as per Daily Mail: "This person insulted Eric, the family was there, the young brother was not happy with the situation then Eric did what we professionals cannot do but we probably would do.

"When somebody insults you and your family is there and they get involved with the person insulting him I think Eric Dier did what we professionals cannot do but probably what everyone of us would do."