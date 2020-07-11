STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RIP Jack Charlton: Football loses a father figure

Terry Phelan pays tribute to former World Cup winner England, defender and coach Jack Charlton who passed away at 85 on Friday.

Published: 11th July 2020 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Football legend Jack Charlton

Football legend Jack Charlton. (File photo| AFP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: "A pure gentleman". This is how Terry Phelan described former England defender Jack Charlton. The football great, who earned huge respect as a manager, died on Friday. He was diagnosed with lymphoma last year and also suffering from dementia. He was 85.

Phelan, who is based in Bengaluru as technical director of South United Football Club, sounded emotional after reading the news on social media. The former Manchester City defender was handed a Republic of Ireland debut in 1991 when Charlton was in charge of the national team.

"It is always sad when someone passes away, especially a person of his stature, who coached me over a number of years and had trust in me. And for me, he was a wonderful human being. He is surely going to be missed by everyone, his family, wife… Jack was like a father figure to everybody. Everybody in Ireland will be mourning at this point of time. He loved the Irish people," Phelan told The New Indian Express.

The highlight of Charlton's career was winning the 1966 World Cup for England. His brother, the legendary Bobby Charlton, was also part of that side. Jack was a no-nonsense defender, who made his international debut at 29. He went on to play 35 times for his country.

Though winning the World Cup was a major landmark, his career at Leeds United was no less remarkable. He started in the second division and ended at the same club, making 773 appearances in the first and second division in a career spread over more than two decades.

"He was one of the most respected players. He earned that from winning the World Cup with England. Then obviously playing for (so many years) at Leeds United. Besides, he also managed a number of clubs. And going to Ireland as an Englishman to take up the managerial role, that was something unheard of in those days," added Phelan.

Charlton helped Ireland qualify for the Euros in 1988, the World Cup in 1990 and 1994. In 1990, Ireland reached the quarterfinals of the quadrennial event as well. The football fraternity paid a rich tribute on social media. Former stars, including John Aldridge, wrote on Twitter, how Jack is loved and adored in Ireland.

Phelan threw light on the great time the players had under their manager. "When you walked into the (dressing) room and Jack was there, you could feel the atmosphere. It was just 100 per cent brilliant. Some players might feel different, but for me, I used to love to go and play for Ireland as it was always a blast. We also went out together, all the players danced together, it was a wonderful time. The only person who made it like that was Jack, it was the way his personality was," he added.

