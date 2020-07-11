Tottenham will win trophies before I leave: Jose Mourinho

By ANI

LEEDS: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that the side will win trophies before his contract expires with the club.

Mourinho joined Tottenham as the manager in November 2019 on a three-year contract, replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

"How long did it take for Jurgen and Liverpool? Four years, four seasons. Buying one of the best goalkeepers in the world, buying one of the best centre-backs in the world and so on," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"I am focused on my three-year contract. I believe that in my three-year contract, we can win trophies. If we don't, but the club does it in the new era if I stay here only for three years, I will be happy with that," he said.

Tottenham have not managed to win any trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

The side had reached the finals of the 2019 Champions League but lost the finals against Liverpool.

Tottenham is currently at the ninth spot in the Premier League standings with 49 points from 34 matches.

The side will next take on Arsenal in the Premier League on July 12.