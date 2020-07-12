STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ex-Australia and Crystal Palace captain Mile Jedinak announces retirement from football

The 35-year-old spent five seasons at the London club, joining from Turkey's Genclerbirligi in 2011, skippering Palace to promotion back to the Premier League via the playoffs in 2013.

Published: 12th July 2020 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Mile Jedinak (File | AP)

Mile Jedinak (File | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Former Australia captain and Crystal Palace stalwart Mile Jedinak announced his retirement Sunday, saying it was "time for a new chapter".

The 35-year-old spent five seasons at the London club, joining from Turkey's Genclerbirligi in 2011, skippering Palace to promotion back to the Premier League via the playoffs in 2013.

He moved to Aston Villa in 2016 but was released at the end of the 2018-19 season with speculation that he may rejoin a team in Australia's A-League, where he started his career.

But the defensive midfielder took to Instagram to confirm he was hanging up his boots aged 35.

"I was a young boy from Western Sydney with a dream to play professional football," he said. "My journey to reach that goal was full of so many experiences, challenges and memories that will always be cherished.

"I want to thank all the clubs I represented for allowing me the opportunity to do so. It's now time for a new chapter."

Palace paid tribute on Twitter, calling Jedinak "a leader of men and a club legend".

He played 79 times for his country, featuring at three World Cups before bowing out of international football in late 2018.

One of his biggest triumphs was captaining the Socceroos to win the 2015 Asian Cup on home soil. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Crystal Palace Mile Jedinak retirement
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp