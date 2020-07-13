STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ex-Liverpool star Garcia backs PL winners to challenge for more trophies in years to come

When Liverpool finally ended the thirty-year drought this season in an emphatic fashion, Garcia is among those who feel that the club is back where they belong. 

Published: 13th July 2020 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Luis garcia during his Anfield days (Twitter/jeeturaaj)

By Martin Jospeh
Express News Service

KOCHI: Luis Garcia's legacy at Liverpool Football Club is something that will stand the test of time. After all, he was part of the team that won the 2005 Champions League title by beating AC Milan in what is now described as the 'Miracle of Istanbul'. 

He even won a few other titles during his time at Anfield alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard. However, the Spaniard is among the many generations of footballers who could never get their hands on the coveted league title.

When Liverpool finally ended the thirty-year drought this season in an emphatic fashion, Garcia is among those who feel that the club is back where they belong. 

"We've been all waiting for for so long. During my time there, we tried but there was no chance. We couldn't get close to the top position. It would be second or third and it was very difficult. The likes of Arsenal and Chelsea were so strong with big squads," said Garcia, who is now a La Liga ambassador.
According to the 42-year-old, the man behind the transformation of Liverpool into a formidable outfit is German coach Jurgen Klopp who arrived at the club in 2015. 

"The moment Jurgen arrived at the club, it has been a massive change. He has given to the club a personality, a philosophy of playing football. He brought that amazing way of playing attacking football we all enjoyed when he was back in Dortmund," said Garcia. Klopp didn't start winning titles immediately upon his arrival and Garcia believes that his task involved a lot of rebuilding work.

"When he arrived, he said to everybody, 'don't ask me to give you trophies now because I'm building something and we are in a moment of transition'. We have to give him a lot of credit because he built an amazing squad," said Garcia.

The former Barcelona man, who also played in the Indian Super League, is impressed by how Klopp unearthed the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson 'out of nowhere' while also getting the best out of the likes of Divock Origi and Fabinho. 

"All the fans have been waiting and waiting for this team to explode. And finally, they got Champions League last season and the Premier League this year. From here on, they are the team to beat. I don't see Liverpool going down from here. They are hungry and it is a young team that is going to continue growing. There is a bright future for this team and I'm sure they'll challenge for all the trophies next year," he said. 

Garcia was speaking during an interaction arranged by La Liga India on Monday.  While Liverpool have wrapped up the title, La Liga is set to go down to the wire with Real Madrid and Barcelona slugging it out for the trophy. It has been one of the most closely-fought leagues this season in Europe. 

"It is a crazy season. At the moment, it is amazing how competitive La Liga is. Everything is open. Madrid have been waiting for two-three years for the trophy. I'm really excited to see what happens in the final few rounds. I'm keeping my fingers crossed but Madrid looks strong and solid," he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Luis Garcia Liverpool FC La Liga
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp