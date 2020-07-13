STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Jurgen Klopp feels clash against Arsenal will be different, interesting

Liverpool has already sealed the Premier League title and has 93 points, 21 points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester City.

Published: 13th July 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that the club's Premier League clash against Arsenal will be "different" and "interesting".

"It will be different but we will have a bit more space [preparation time], which is good. We have one more day. The last seven days now were really incredible, three games in pretty much a week is unbelievable in that moment," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"But it is how it is and now we have one day more and then hopefully we can completely recover. We will and then we go again against Arsenal, which will be an interesting one," he added.

Liverpool has already sealed the Premier League title and has 93 points, 21 points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester City.

Liverpool was restricted to a 1-1 draw by Burnley in their previous clash. Commenting on the match, Klopp said it was a 'super game' but his side 'left the door open' and Burnley capitalised on the same.

"It was a super game in moments, super, super game, exactly like we wanted to do. But in the end, we left the door open for them and that should not happen. If you find a way in the game which causes the opponents massive problems, come on, stick to it, do it - and we did it to a specific extent," he said.

"But then we were not clear enough anymore, so that's how it is. How I said, we left the door open for them and they used the situation, which is a special skill of that team," Klopp added.

Liverpool will take on Arsenal on July 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Liverpool Arsenal Jurgen Klopp Premier League
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp