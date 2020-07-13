Jurgen Klopp feels clash against Arsenal will be different, interesting

By ANI

LIVVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that the club's Premier League clash against Arsenal will be "different" and "interesting".

"It will be different but we will have a bit more space [preparation time], which is good. We have one more day. The last seven days now were really incredible, three games in pretty much a week is unbelievable in that moment," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"But it is how it is and now we have one day more and then hopefully we can completely recover. We will and then we go again against Arsenal, which will be an interesting one," he added.

Liverpool has already sealed the Premier League title and has 93 points, 21 points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester City.

Liverpool was restricted to a 1-1 draw by Burnley in their previous clash. Commenting on the match, Klopp said it was a 'super game' but his side 'left the door open' and Burnley capitalised on the same.

"It was a super game in moments, super, super game, exactly like we wanted to do. But in the end, we left the door open for them and that should not happen. If you find a way in the game which causes the opponents massive problems, come on, stick to it, do it - and we did it to a specific extent," he said.

"But then we were not clear enough anymore, so that's how it is. How I said, we left the door open for them and they used the situation, which is a special skill of that team," Klopp added.

Liverpool will take on Arsenal on July 16.