Frank Lampard seeks improvement in Chelsea despite victory over Norwich City

By ANI

LONDON: Despite a victory over Norwich City, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is seeking improvement in his side as he said that "there was lots about our game that I'd like to be a bit better".

"We didn't give them any real chances in the game, but there was lots about our game that I'd like to be a bit better. We could be quicker with the ball, we could have more rotation, we could cause them more problems, but we defended well enough and we get our three points," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

Chelsea secured a 1-0 win over Norwich City in the ongoing Premier League here on Wednesday. Olivier Giroud netted the only goal scored in the match which boosted Chelsea's hopes to remain in the top-four positions.

With this victory, Chelsea has gained a four-point lead over the fourth-placed Leicester City (59) and fifth-placed Manchester United (59). Moreover, relegation is already confirmed for the bottom-placed club, Norwich City.

Lampard admitted that the situation is 'intense' at the moment with clubs giving their all to claim a spot in the top-four.

"Ideally when you get the first goal you go and score one or two more. When you look at the games that are going on, with Manchester United and Leicester, it's so intense at the minute and we're at the business end, so I think you take your three points," he said.

Chelsea will now take on Manchester United in FA Cup on July 19.