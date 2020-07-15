STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester City 'incredibly solid with and without' me: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City has been England's dominant club over the past 10 years, winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups.

Published: 15th July 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER:  Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stressed that the club's success does not fully rely on him as he insisted that the club is "incredibly solid with and without" him.

"This club is incredibly solid with and without Pep. This club had success before my arrival here with [Roberto] Mancni and [Manuel] Pellegrini - they won a lot of titles and played really good football," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

"So whenever I leave - and I don't know - the structure of the club is going to grow and be solid and this is the most important thing. They have incredible players. We have it and want to keep it and reinforce as much as we can," he added.

Manchester City has been England's dominant club over the past 10 years, winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups. In the ongoing Premier League season, the club holds the second spot with 72 points.

Guardiola's men are currently preparing for a clash against Bournemouth, slated to be played on Wednesday

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pep Guardiola Manchester City
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp