Italy looking to allow fans to return to stadiums in September

By IANS

ROME: Italy will not be looking to allow a return of fans to the stadiums for football matches before September, the country's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has said.

Spadafora said in the Italian parliament that the government is working with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the country's league officials to allow the re-entry of fans to the stadiums in time for the start of the 2020/21 season.

"For the reopening of stadiums, we believe we must adhere to the line of caution that has been followed so far," Spadafora said during question time at the Italian parliament.

"We are working hard with the federation and the league so that in September, at the start of the new championship, there will be a way to reopen facilities and allow tens of thousands of fans to participate."

Administrators in the country are looking to allow fans to be present in the stadiums while adhering to social distancing norms.

"It's true that there is a lot of space in the stadiums," said Spadafora, "but it's considered very risky to manage the influx and outflow of a huge number of people with the necessary controls at the entrance."

He added: "With just over two weeks to go until the end of the season, it would be difficult to organise everything. My job is to ensure that the conditions are met so that there will be access to stadiums when the next championship resumes, in September."