STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

It's the best goal I've scored: West Ham midfielder Declan Rice after win against Watford

Declan Rice in the first half gave the West Ham a 3-0 lead after firing a 33-yard rocket into the far corner of Ben Foster's net.

Published: 18th July 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during an English Premier League soccer match against Watford at the London Stadium.

West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during an English Premier League soccer match against Watford at the London Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice on Friday (local time) said that the goal against Watford in the 36th minute is the best goal he has scored.

The England midfielder in the first half gave the Hammers a 3-0 lead after firing a 33-yard rocket into the far corner of Ben Foster's net.

"It's the best I've scored - it's only my third goal! In the warm-up I scored two bangers, and Nobes and the lads are always on me in training to shoot," the club's official website quoted Rice as saying.

"They tell me I need to shoot more because I have the ability. Goals is something I need to add to my game and the opportunity arose there on my right foot on the left-hand side to bend it," he added.

West Ham United thrashed Watford 3-1 in the ongoing Premier League. With this win, the Hammers assured another season in the English Premier League while the Hornets were left in major trouble.

"When it hit the back of the net it was a great feeling because, with two games to go, it wouldn't have looked good with a blank and no goals this year! To get one on a special night like this, I'm over the moon," said Rice.

"We need to stop being in the comfort zone where we're winning the game and drop back so deep. We let teams come back into the game and we need to see them off. Luckily enough in the end we got the win," Rice added.

West Ham United currently have 37 points while the Watford holds the 17th place with 34 points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Declan Rice West Ham Watford West Ham vs Watford EPL
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp