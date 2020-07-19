STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Aubameyang 'pretty convinced' on staying at Arsenal, says Manager Arteta

Aubameyang scored a brace to help Arsenal get the better of Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Published: 19th July 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta feels captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is convinced that club is moving in the right direction and could sign a contract extension in the near future.

Aubameyang has been linked with several clubs in recent times, including Spanish giants Barcelona, as his contract with Arsenal expires in June 2021.

Aubameyang scored a brace to help Arsenal get the better of Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday and Arteta stated the result means club is moving in the right direction and the Gabon striker understands that.

"The way I look at him when I speak with him (Aubameyang), he sounds pretty convinced. But obviously if he can see that success and the direction we are taking is the right one, I think he will be more positive about it yes," Arteta told reporters after win over City, as per ESPN.

Courtesy of this massive win, Arsenal have now reached the FA Cup final a record 21 times. With 13 titles, they are also the most illustrious team in the history of the competition.

The win also ends seven successive defeats for Arsenal against City, including a 3-0 away defeat at the resumption of the Premier League last month.

Arteta's side now face either Manchester United or Chelsea in the final, who play their semi-final on Sunday at Wembley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arsenal Mikel Arteta Aubameyang
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp