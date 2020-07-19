STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We produced great defensive performance: Tierney after Arsenal reaches FA Cup final

Arsenal defeated Manchester City by 2-0 in the semi-final clash of the FA Cup to book their spot in the final here on Sunday.

Published: 19th July 2020 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Arsenal's Kieran Tierney said he is "very proud" after his side's "great defensive performance" against Manchester City led to a crucial win in the FA Cup.

"I'm very proud. It's a great result for us. We knew coming in here it was going to be a tough, tough game after a tough game a few days ago, but we've had two great results," the club's official website quoted Tierney as saying.

"We've taken confidence, it was a great defensive performance and Aubameyang was brilliant as always," he added.

Aubameyang's first goal came in the 19th minute which was followed by a strike in the 71st minute.

Tierney said there is a "good feeling" in the squad and added that "we're getting closer to where we want to be".

"It was very tough, we were playing against one of the world's best teams. It feels good knowing that we've all got each other's back if you go then someone is covering. You're in it together," he said.

"It's a good feeling in the squad now, it's positive and that's all you can ask for. We've been working on that since the first day [Mikel] came in and we're getting closer to where we want to be," Tierney added. 

