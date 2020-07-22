STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL's induction into World Leagues Forum testimony to Indian football's rise: Nita Ambani

Indian Super League has received yet another global recognition with its induction into the prestigious World Leagues Forum.

Published: 22nd July 2020 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

FSDL Chairperson Nita Ambani

FSDL Chairperson Nita Ambani (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Indian Super League (ISL) has received yet another global recognition with its induction into the prestigious World Leagues Forum (WLF). ISL becomes the first league from South Asia and seventh in Asia to join the association of professional football leagues which includes the likes of the Premier League, LaLiga and Bundesliga amongst others.

Currently, WLF has members from five continents representing close to 1200 clubs worldwide and works closely with global body FIFA on the development of professional football, providing bespoke support for national football bodies to share best practices and improve standards and structures in professional football.

Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) said: "It is an honour for ISL to get a seat at the World Leagues Forum table. This recognition from WLF is testimony to Indian football's rise on the global stage, and the role that ISL is playing in it. In 2014, when we launched ISL, we had a dream to revolutionize football in India. Every year since then, we have consistently raised the bar and given a world-class platform to our young footballing talent. We look forward to working with WLF to further accelerate the growth of this beautiful game across geographies."

Jerome Perlemuter, General Secretary, World Leagues Forum said: "It is a great pleasure and an honour to welcome the Indian Super League in the professional football family. The ISL has achieved a lot in recent years and is now on a path to becoming a major league in its region. The World Leagues Forum and its member leagues look forward to sharing experiences with the ISL and contribute to its future development."

World Leagues Forum aims to foster cooperation between the leagues through knowledge sharing and exchange of proven methodologies with an emphasis on helping the emerging leagues in their development.

WLF recently had signed a cooperation agreement with FIFA detailing 'development programme for professional football', and joining forces with the world governing body to provide knowledge and expertise to improve professionalisation worldwide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nita Ambani World Leagues Forum ISL Indian football Indian Super League
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp