ISL's induction into World Leagues Forum testimony to Indian football's rise: Nita Ambani

MUMBAI: Indian Super League (ISL) has received yet another global recognition with its induction into the prestigious World Leagues Forum (WLF). ISL becomes the first league from South Asia and seventh in Asia to join the association of professional football leagues which includes the likes of the Premier League, LaLiga and Bundesliga amongst others.

Currently, WLF has members from five continents representing close to 1200 clubs worldwide and works closely with global body FIFA on the development of professional football, providing bespoke support for national football bodies to share best practices and improve standards and structures in professional football.

Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) said: "It is an honour for ISL to get a seat at the World Leagues Forum table. This recognition from WLF is testimony to Indian football's rise on the global stage, and the role that ISL is playing in it. In 2014, when we launched ISL, we had a dream to revolutionize football in India. Every year since then, we have consistently raised the bar and given a world-class platform to our young footballing talent. We look forward to working with WLF to further accelerate the growth of this beautiful game across geographies."

Jerome Perlemuter, General Secretary, World Leagues Forum said: "It is a great pleasure and an honour to welcome the Indian Super League in the professional football family. The ISL has achieved a lot in recent years and is now on a path to becoming a major league in its region. The World Leagues Forum and its member leagues look forward to sharing experiences with the ISL and contribute to its future development."

World Leagues Forum aims to foster cooperation between the leagues through knowledge sharing and exchange of proven methodologies with an emphasis on helping the emerging leagues in their development.

WLF recently had signed a cooperation agreement with FIFA detailing 'development programme for professional football', and joining forces with the world governing body to provide knowledge and expertise to improve professionalisation worldwide.