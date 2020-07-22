STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

It's good to arrive at finals with confidence: PSG manager Thomas Tuchel after win over Celtic

Paris Saint Germain thrashed Celtic FC by 4-0 in a friendly match at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd July 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

PSG's head coach Thomas Tuchel, right, wearing face mask look on during a friendly soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Glasgow Celtic FC at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.

PSG's head coach Thomas Tuchel, right, wearing face mask look on during a friendly soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Glasgow Celtic FC at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: Buoyed by the massive victory over Celtic FC in a friendly match, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said that it is good to arrive at the finals with confidence.

"I am very happy. Three days before a final, we could not take any risks. I am happy because we were disciplined, we did what we had to win, scored four goals, did not concede and picked up no injuries," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"They are friendlies, but we were really professional. We played with a lot of intensity, and it is good to arrive at the finals with confidence, showing that we can score and know how to suffer too," he said.

PSG thrashed Celtic FC by 4-0 in a friendly match at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The victory comes after big wins over Le Havre (9-0) and Waasland-Beveren (7-0) in friendlies.

PSG are gearing up to play the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne on July 24 and will face Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final on July 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PSG Celtic FC  Thomas Tuchel
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp