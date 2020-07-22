STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani reveals attempt was made to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Leeds United returned to EPL and according to their owner, the club is looking to bring in marquee players for the next season.

Published: 22nd July 2020 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has spoken about the prospect of landing veteran strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani after securing promotion to Premier League recently.

Following a gap of 16 years, Leeds returned to the English top-flight and according to their owner, the club is looking to bring in marquee players for the next season.

Radrizzani revealed they tried to sign former Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window but the latter chose to sign for Milan in Italy.

"Ibrahimovic will certainly be difficult," Radrizzani told Sky Sport Italia as per Daily Mail. "We tried to sign him in January, but he chose to join Milan and the deal vanished. Now I think it's too late, the intensity of English football is different."

Ibrahimovic is no stranger to the Premier League as he spent two years with Manchester United before heading to Major League Soccer (MLS) at the end of 2017 season. He scored 29 goals across competitions for United during time at Old Trafford.

Radrizzani feels Uruguayan legend Cavani would be better suited for the physical nature of the Premier League. It was earlier announced that Cavani won't be extending his contract with Paris St. Germain and will become a free agent at the end of the season.

"In addition to his quality, Cavani could contribute with his physicality and adapt here, but I've never talked about him with the coach (Marcelo Bielsa)," Radrizzani said.

"Having said that, we've certainly thought about him and we'll see, given he's still available on a free transfer," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Andrea Radrizzani Leeds United
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp