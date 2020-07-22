STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester City played aggressively against Watford, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his side played aggressively in their 4-0 victory against Watford.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WATFORD: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his side played aggressively in their 4-0 victory against Watford at Vicarage Road Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory came after City suffered a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday.

"They were playing for a big issue and we were aggressive in more senses today. I said before, be ourselves. We can play better or worse but there is a minimum in desire and passion and we showed it today," Guardiola told City's official website.

"You have to do everything to win the game. It is not about winning or losing. You can play bad, but you have to run and fight. It didn't happen against Arsenal, that is why we lost," he added.

Raheem Sterling netted a first-half brace which saw him move onto a career-best 19 Premier League goals for the season. He has scored 29 times in all competitions and Guardiola reiterated how pleased he is with the winger's goal scoring form.

However, he also took the opportunity to remind his players of what's required next season, calling for a consistency he feels has been lacking in the current campaign.

"I love when the players can achieve their desires and score the goals and have the commitment to score the goals. We cannot forget we finished far away from the champions," Guardiola explained.

"This season was not good for us in the Premier League. Of course, it is better than the other 18 teams, but it is not good enough. I think this was the first time we won four games in a row in the Premier League. Last season we won 18. That means we must improve our consistency," he added.

City will next face Norwich City in their last league game at Etihad Stadium on July 26.

