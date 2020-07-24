STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber offers to resign in FIFA case fallout

Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber offered to resign in the latest fallout from meetings he had with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Published: 24th July 2020 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber

Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERN: Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber offered to resign Friday in the latest fallout from meetings he had with FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a sprawling investigation into soccer corruption.

Lauber offered his resignation to the parliamentary judicial commission ahead of the publication of a federal court ruling in his appeal against being disciplined in March for misconduct.

Lauber said he continued to dispute the allegation that he lied.

"However, the fact that I am not believed as the attorney general is detrimental to the federal prosecution office," he said in a statement.

The internal disciplinary case against Lauber included a meeting he had with Infantino in June 2017 at a hotel in Bern at which the prosecutor took no notes.

Lauber and Infantino both later said they could not recall what was discussed.

Lauber had previously acknowledged two undeclared meetings he had in 2016 with the recently elected Infantino when they were reported in the Football Leaks series of confidential documents in November 2018.

In 2018, Lauber called a news conference and said the first two meetings with Infantino were justifiable exchanges with FIFA's new leader about long-running investigations affecting the soccer body.

However, the third 2017 meeting remained secret for several more months.

In March, a federal oversight panel deducted 8% of Lauber's near-$300,000 yearly salary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Michael Lauber​ FIFA
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp