STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Winning both finals 'best way' to prepare for Champions League: PSG gaffer Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint Germain are high on confidence as they won all their three friendlies in a dominating manner.

Published: 24th July 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

PSG gaffer Thomas Tuchel

PSG gaffer Thomas Tuchel (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: Ahead of the Coupe de France final, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said that winning the decider would be the "best way" to prepare for the Champions League.

"For a club like Paris Saint-Germain, playing finals and winning trophies is important. That would be the best way to prepare for the Champions League. Saint-Etienne is also coming to try and win, that's our challenge," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"We have to move forward step by step, and not think about Lisbon. It's always a great challenge to play a final because there is a special atmosphere. That's why we're here," he added.

PSG will play the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne on Saturday and will then face Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final on July 31 before heading to Champions League.

PSG are high on confidence as they won all their three friendlies in a dominating manner.

The Tuchel-led thrashed Celtic FC by 4-0 in a friendly match at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The victory comes after big wins over Le Havre (9-0) and Waasland-Beveren (7-0) in friendlies.

The manager said they want to claim the trophy in both finals.

"Of course, we want to win, and claim the trophy in both finals, and it starts on Friday. It's an important match, but not the easiest to prepare. But we'll be happy to be on the pitch and have the chance to play this final," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PSG Paris Saint Germain Thomas Tuchel Champions League
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp