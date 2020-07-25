STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arsenal confirms defender Mustafi will not play FA Cup final

The absence of Mustafi will present an opportunity for Rob Holding to stake a claim for a cup final spot.

Published: 25th July 2020

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Arsenal has confirmed that defender Shkodran Mustafi will miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea next month with a hamstring injury.

The Germany international was forced off during the closing stages of semi-final victory against Manchester City and sat out the Premier League clash with Aston Villa three days later.

"Right hamstring sustained during FA Cup semi-final on Saturday. Will miss remaining matches of this season. Further details on recovery programme will be confirmed in the coming days," the clun said in a statement.

The 28-year-old had started nine of Arsenal's last 10 matches prior to Saturday's game against Pep Guardiola's side at Wembley, after making just one Premier League start during the first half of the campaign under Unai Emery.

The absence of Mustafi will present an opportunity for Rob Holding to stake a claim for a cup final spot. Holding has replaced Mustafi in defeat against Aston Villa and is likely to keep his place for their final Premier League game of the campaign against relegation-threatened Watford on Sunday, July 26.

