Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez tests positive for COVID-19

By Online Desk

The manager of AL Sadd SC football club Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for coronavirus.

The information was revealed by the football club on their official social media handles. The Barcelona legend said that," A few days ago, following the @qsl protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test. Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work."

Xavi : Today I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition. David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff - coach to the @alsaddsc reserves.

The World Cup winner recently extended his stay in Qatar by another year dismissing many rumours on his return to FC Barcelona. The move quelled the rumours but the expectations among the fans don't seen to be dying and they are hoping to see him back in Spain.