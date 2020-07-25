STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pep Guardiola hopeful of Sergio Aguero regaining full fitness for Real Madrid clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful of Sergio Aguero regaining full fitness before the Champions League match against Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old Aguero is currently going through his recovery week and Guardiola has said that he would have a full squad for the match against Madrid.

I think against Madrid everyone will be fit. Mendy is suspended but the other ones will be fit and I think in two weeks, barring a disaster in the training session that hopefully won't happen, everyone will be fit and we're going to count on the senior guys for this game," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

Earlier, Aguero was a doubtful starter for the Real Madrid clash after having surgery on his knee.

Manchester City will be finishing at the second spot in the Premier League standings and the side currently has 78 points from 37 matches.

The side will take on Norwich City in their final Premier League on Sunday, July 26.

Then, the Pep Guardiola side is slated to face Real Madrid in the Champions League round-of-16 match on August 7.

Manchester City is leading Madrid 2-1 from the first leg in Spain.

"We want to prepare the right way for Real Madrid. The game against Norwich and how they train this week will be what I base Madrid on. Every game will be an exam for me to see who is ready to play the game," Guardiola said.

