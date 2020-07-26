STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Symptoms of physical, mental fatigue in all teams, says Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri

Juventus have only won one game in their last five fixtures. The Bianconeri will claim a ninth straight Scudetto title if they beat Sampdoria.

Maurizio Sarri

TURIN: Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri admitted that his side has begun displaying symptoms of physical, mental fatigue like other teams in the league.

Sarri said his team needs some time to get ready for the next clash.

"The physical aspect is the same for everyone. The symptoms of physical and mental fatigue are present in all the teams. Emptying your head and then immediately getting ready for the next game in a few days is not so automatic and simple," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying.

"We have lost organisation but, if you want, this is also a positive sign. We have lost organisation because of the desire to always attack forward even if there is no possibility of doing so," he added.

"It is a mistake that has made us lose our distances. But unlike other times when we have been in difficulty because of being passive, this time we have gone too far," Sarri said.

"I like this - not losing organisation but that mentality. An error like this is more easily attributed to being normal than another error," he added.

Juventus will take on Sampdoria at Allianz Stadium on Monday, July 27.

