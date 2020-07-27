STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'A sad day for many reasons': Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen confirms departure

The 33-years-old player's eight year old journey with the club comes to an end after the expiry of his contract with the club.

Published: 27th July 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen

Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen confirmed on Monday that he is leaving the club after playing for eight years. 

The Belgian international confirmed the news on Twitter. "So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I’ve made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans."

The 33-years-old player's eight year old journey with the club comes to an end after the expiry of his contract with the club. The player is now a free agent and will be drawing much interest from many clubs considering his experience.

Vertonghen, who made more than 300 appearances for Spurs after joining the club from Ajax in 2012, agreed to play till the end of current premier league season as his contract ended on June 30th.

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm is also leaving at the end of his one-year contract.

Spurs players paid tribute to the pair on social media after the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday, which booked Jose Mourinho's men a place in next season's Europa League.

Harry Kane said on Instagram: "Wish nothing but the best for @jvertonghen and @mvorm with whatever is next for them. Been a pleasure sharing a dressing room and playing with them both."

(With AFP inputs)

