STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

One should never give up on dreams, says Jamie Vardy after winning Golden Boot

The Foxes striker outscored Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (22), Southampton's Danny Ings (22), and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (20).

Published: 28th July 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy said that he never in a 'million years' would have thought that he would win the Premier League Golden Boot award.

Striker Vardy on Sunday became the first player in Leicester City's history to win the Premier League Golden Boot after netting 23 goals across a remarkable 2019/20 season.

After bagging the award, the 33-year-old striker said that one must never give up on their dreams, no matter how crazy it seems.

"Never in a million years did I ever think I would win a Premier League winners medal let alone the Golden Boot...just wow! If this proves anything, it shows you should never ever give up on your dreams, no matter how crazy they may seem," Vardy tweeted.

The Foxes striker defeated Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (22), Southampton's Danny Ings (22), and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (20) to scoop the prestigious individual award.

The 33-year-old got off the mark this term with a strike during City's 2-1 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in August last year before netting twice against AFC Bournemouth.

Another double strike in a 5-0 victory over Newcastle United in September late year, was quickly followed by an incredible run of 11 goals in eight consecutive games between October and December.

Leicester have won on 13 occasions in which Vardy found the net this season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Leicester City Jamie Vardy Premier League Golden Boot award
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp