STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

I never wanted to give up: Manchester United's Lingard on his struggles

Lingard scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time in his side's crucial 2-0 win over Leicester City, which sealed third place.

Published: 29th July 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

England and Manchester United's Jesse Lingard (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has said it was a difficult season for him and he always had the belief in him that he could deliver again.

"I never wanted to give up," Lingard posted on Instagram. "I knew who I really was on and off the pitch.

"I knew having been there before I could get there again. It meant working harder than I'd ever done before."

"This team, this club is my family and I will continue to keep working harder than ever to help this team achieve its goals," he added.

Lingard scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time in his side's crucial 2-0 win over Leicester City, which sealed third place and a Champions League qualification spot on the final day.

Earlier, the England footballer who was part of their 2018 World Cup side that reached the semifinals, had compared Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to NBA legend Michael Jordan, who won several team and personal honours during his time with Chicago Bulls.

"I have to say Cristiano Ronaldo," Lingard told Sky Sports. "Everything he has achieved in his career. He has been at plenty of clubs and won many trophies. I believe he is a real icon of football, the Michael Jordan of football."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manchester United Jesse Lingard
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp