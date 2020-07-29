STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

In football's absence, Amarjit burns calories at his village paddy field in Manipur

For the youngster who mostly remained outside the state to play matches, it was an opportunity to reconnect to the roots.

Published: 29th July 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Amarjit Singh Kiyam. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With no outdoor training and competitions allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India's 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup captain Amarjit Singh Kiyam is helping his parents in paddy cultivation in his native village in Manipur.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who has already graduated to the senior national team, joined his father in the transplantation of the paddy seedlings in the fields made muddy by Monsoon rains.

The piece of land belongs to his family.

"I was helping my family in the paddy field  to do the farming. There's no shame in going back to your roots and help your family on the paddy fields," Amarjit said.

"My family has been farming for generations. But I myself have not paid much attention to farming since I was a kid. I was always too much into football," he added.

For the youngster who mostly remained outside the state to play matches, it was an opportunity to reconnect to the roots.

"Normally, I don't get to be home for a long time. Even when the season is over, we have been going on some exposure tour or the other with the junior national teams. So when I do eventually get to come home for a few weeks, it's generally not the season for cultivation.

"Now I have got the time to actually go out there and reconnect with my roots. I feel proud. I've learnt the different aspects of farming, and I can tell you it's quite a draining activity," he was quoted as saying in an AIFF release.

He said coming out of home and doing some activity in the open was "quite refreshing".

"It's always nice to have some sort of activity as a hobby -- something that helps keep your mind off football for a couple of hours every day. I think farming has done that for me. I'm really enjoying this activity," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amarjit Singh Kiyam Farming
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp