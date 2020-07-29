STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

NASDAQ pays tribute to Mohun Bagan, features picture on billboards

Mohun Bagan managed to win the I-League this year just before the league came to an end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 29th July 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

NASDAQ paid tribute on the occasion of Mohun Bagan Day 2020. (Photo | Mohun Bagan Twitter)

By ANI

KOLKATA: One of the most iconic football clubs, Mohun Bagan got featured on the NASDAQ billboards in New York's Times Square on Wednesday.

Mohun Bagan was paid tribute by American stock exchange NASDAQ on the occasion of Mohun Bagan Day 2020.

"The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!! Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners," official handle of Mohun Bagan tweeted.

Mohun Bagan Day has been celebrated since 2001 on July 29 to commemorate the club's historic victory over East Yorkshire Regiment in the IFA Shield Final on this day in 1911.

To mark the occasion, Mohun Bagan Ratna is also presented each year to outstanding former players. The first recipient was former captain Sailen Manna.

Mohun Bagan was founded in 1889 and the club has managed to win the National Football League three times.

The club has also managed to win the I-League twice, including this year.

Mohun Bagan managed to win the I-League this year just before the league came to an end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohun Bagan NASDAQ billboards New York Mohun Bagan Day 2020
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp