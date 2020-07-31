STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leading voices to join Delhi Football on Sunil Chhetri's birthday

One of the topics will centre around ways to make the national capital a top football destination.

Indian striker Sunil Chhetri

Indian striker Sunil Chhetri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading voices from Indian as well as international football will come together as the sport's Delhi unit celebrates national team captain Sunil Chhetri's birthday on August 3.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, All India Football Federation president Praful Patel, FIFA's Sara Booth, who heads the women's football competition for the world body and Asian Football Confederation secretary general Dato Windsor John will be among the dignitaries taking part in a series of virtual panel discussion during the summit.

The theme of the summit is 'Making Delhi a Vibrant Football City'.

Chhetri will also attend the summit and share his views.

The mega list of 35-plus speakers will also include Hicham El Amrani, former general secretary of the Confederation of African football and top representatives from European football, including the Bundesliga.

While Jagdish Mitra, the Chief Strategy Officer of Tech Mahindra, will speak on the impact of IT on football, Neerav Tomar and Tuhin Mishra, who run celebrity management companies in India, will talk on how sponsors are looking at the game.

Delhi Football president Shaji Prabhakaran said: "We are delighted that a host of personalities and prominent voices from the global sports industry will be joining us to make this day very special for football in Delhi.

"Sunil Chhetri is joining the summit himself and it great inspiration for us."

