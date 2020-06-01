I'm one of those who looks up to Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson

By IANS

LONDON: Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson has heaped praise on star defender Virgil van Dijk, saying the latter is one player in the team people look upto, including the Scotsman.

"Virg is the best defender in the world, and I love him being on the left-hand side with me," Robertson told Sky Sports' The Football Show.

"We have a good partnership on and off the pitch, and we help each other out. On the pitch especially.

"The big guy is absolutely class in everything he does. He just carries himself so well on and off the pitch, and is somebody who a lot of people look up to, and I'm one of them. He's a fantastic leader, a fantastic guy. I love playing with him, having him in the back line, and since he signed, he's brought us forward.

"I loved him at Celtic as well, and I was delighted when we signed him, and it showed that the money spent was worth it," he said of the Dutchman.

The Premier League is set to resume on June 17, subject to government approval after it was stopped in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool lead the Premier League table by 25 points with nine games remaining as they chase their first title in 30 years.

Robertson also lauded manager Jurgen Klopp, saying he is the best manager in the world at present.

"For a manager, who I think is the best in the world at the minute, for him to say that about me is really nice. That's what I try to be," said Robertson when asked about Klopp's rich praise of him that he is a well-educated and good boy.

"Throughout my career, I've always doubted myself and it has kind of worked for me, brought out the best in me, putting performances in I can be proud of.

"He's a fantastic man, a fantastic manager, and for him to think I don't have negatives is great. He likes the Scottish people, I know he does, he gets on really well with Kenny Dalglish.

"He's the father figure of this training ground, this group of boys, and he's here for us in every way, whether on the pitch or off the pitch. That's why we're so successful just now, it's down to him, and long may that continue.

"I know it's a work thing, and he's my manager, but we're more than that, we're a family here and that's why we've been so successful," he added.