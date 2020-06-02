STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester United's Paul Pogba joins big-name footballers in condemning George Floyd's death

Pogba took to Instagram to express his sadness over Floyd's death and revealed racism is prevalent everywhere.

Published: 02nd June 2020 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Manchester United playmaker Paul Pogba has voiced his anger and urged everyone to speak out on George Floyd's death that has caused a massive outrage in the United States.

Floyd, aged 46, died last week shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe".

Pogba took to Instagram to express his sadness over Floyd's death and revealed racism is prevalent everywhere. He also stated that targetted attacks on one community cannot be tolerated anymore and for that to happen, everyone needs to speak up.

"During the past few days I have thought a lot about how to express my feelings about what happened in Minneapolis," the Frenchman wrote on his Instagram handle.

"I felt anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness. Sadness for George and for all black people who suffer from racism EVERY DAY! Whether in football, at work, at school, ANYWHERE!

"This has to stop, once and for all! Not tomorrow or the next day, it has to end TODAY! Violent acts of racism can no longer be tolerated. I can't tolerate. I won't tolerate. WE WON'T TOLERATE. Racism is ignorance. LOVE is intelligence. STOP the silence. STOP racism."

Earlier, Pogba' Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford had sent out a similar message and had also used social media to voice his anger.

"I know you guys haven't heard from me in a few days. I've been trying to process what is going on in the world," he had said in a Twitter post on Monday.

"At a time I've been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to me more divided than ever. People are hurting and people need answers.

"Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter."

Rashford's national teammate Jadon Sancho had also sent out a powerful message during Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga match against Paderborn.

Sancho, who netted a hat-trick in the game, revealed 'Justice for George Floyd' message on his t-shirt which was broadcast around the world.

Former Manchester United and England captain David Beckham also posted a moving tribute for Floyd on Instagram: "My heart goes out to George's family and I stand in solidarity with the black community and millions of others across the world who are outraged by these events. Its heartbreaking to see that in 2020 this is still happening."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paul Pogba George Floyd death Paul Pogba on George Floyd death Paul Pogba on racism Manchester United
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp