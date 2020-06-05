STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bengaluru FC sign Joe Zoherliana, Wungngayam Muirang

Joe Zoherliana most recently turned out for Aizawl FC while Muirang joins after a stint at Gokulam Kerala FC, both in the I-League.

Published: 05th June 2020 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

21-year-old Joe Zoherliana has joined former ISL champs Bengaluru FC.

21-year-old Joe Zoherliana has joined former ISL champs Bengaluru FC. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Football Club, on Friday, announced the addition of two more new faces to their squad in 21-year-olds Joe Zoherliana and Wungngayam Muirang.

Zoherliana most recently turned out for Aizawl FC while Muirang joins after a stint at Gokulam Kerala FC, both in the I-League.

Having started out as a teenager in the Shillong Lajong youth teams, right-back Zoherliana came through the ranks in Meghalaya before stints at Chanmari FC and the developmental side at FC Pune City.

Having moved to Aizawl FC in 2018, Zoherliana believes that, with 15 appearances in their most recent I-League campaign, the switch to Bengaluru was the right one.

"It really hasn't sunk in yet that BFC noticed my potential and wanted to sign me. It's true that I had offers from a few other ISL clubs, but when you are offered a chance to join Bengaluru FC, you cannot ignore it. I am at a stage in my career where I want to reach for the next level and I'm looking forward to that challenge," said Zoherliana, a native of Lengpui, in Mizoram.

A versatile player who can fill in at defensive midfield as well as in the backline, Muirang joins after stints with FC Pune City's reserve team under current Bengaluru FC assistant Naushad Moosa, and was most recently a part of Gokulam Kerala FC.

He has also been a part of the national team set up, having been called as part of the India U-23 squad at the 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers.

"I've been in touch with coach Moosa for some time now, and when the opportunity to move to Bengaluru FC came about, I grabbed it with both hands. He has been very influential in my career, and I hope to improve as a player among some of the best defenders in the country, at BFC. I am sure it will be tough, but I'm ready," said Muirang, after putting pen to paper.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wungngayam Muirang Joe Zoherliana Bengaluru FC Bengaluru Football Club
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp