Bengaluru FC sign Joe Zoherliana, Wungngayam Muirang

By IANS

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Football Club, on Friday, announced the addition of two more new faces to their squad in 21-year-olds Joe Zoherliana and Wungngayam Muirang.

Zoherliana most recently turned out for Aizawl FC while Muirang joins after a stint at Gokulam Kerala FC, both in the I-League.

Having started out as a teenager in the Shillong Lajong youth teams, right-back Zoherliana came through the ranks in Meghalaya before stints at Chanmari FC and the developmental side at FC Pune City.

Having moved to Aizawl FC in 2018, Zoherliana believes that, with 15 appearances in their most recent I-League campaign, the switch to Bengaluru was the right one.

Can’t wait to start a new chapter of my career with the best club in the country @bengalurufc https://t.co/KlKTWVzBq4 — Wungyam (@Wungngayam) June 5, 2020

"It really hasn't sunk in yet that BFC noticed my potential and wanted to sign me. It's true that I had offers from a few other ISL clubs, but when you are offered a chance to join Bengaluru FC, you cannot ignore it. I am at a stage in my career where I want to reach for the next level and I'm looking forward to that challenge," said Zoherliana, a native of Lengpui, in Mizoram.

A versatile player who can fill in at defensive midfield as well as in the backline, Muirang joins after stints with FC Pune City's reserve team under current Bengaluru FC assistant Naushad Moosa, and was most recently a part of Gokulam Kerala FC.

He has also been a part of the national team set up, having been called as part of the India U-23 squad at the 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers.

"I've been in touch with coach Moosa for some time now, and when the opportunity to move to Bengaluru FC came about, I grabbed it with both hands. He has been very influential in my career, and I hope to improve as a player among some of the best defenders in the country, at BFC. I am sure it will be tough, but I'm ready," said Muirang, after putting pen to paper.