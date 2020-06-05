Black Lives Matter: Borussia Dortmund stars show support for George Floyd, 'take a knee' in training

By IANS

DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund footballers recently came together in support of George Floyd, who died under police custody last month in Minneapolis in the United States.

Floyd, aged 46, died on May 25 shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe".

The entire Dortmund squad took a knee at their training facility and the picture was shared by defender Mats Hummels on his Twitter handle, which was later retweeted by the club.

His post read: "We the player of Borussia Dortmund fully support the Black Lives Matter Movement. We do not accept racism of any kind. For an open minded and a tolerant world, for a better world."

This comes after young England winger Jadon Sancho had sent out a powerful message during Dortmund's Bundesliga match against Paderborn. Sancho, who netted a hat-trick in the game, revealed 'Justice for George Floyd' message on his t-shirt which was broadcast around the world.

The entire football community has come together in support of Floyd as earlier Premier League giants Liverpool had shared a picture of the players taking a knee at the Anfield centre circle.

Their post read: "The entire squad knelt in Anfield's centre circle ahead of today's training session in a powerful show of support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement."

Former England captain David Beckham also posted a moving tribute for Floyd on Instagram: "My heart goes out to George's family and I stand in solidarity with the black community and millions of others across the world who are outraged by these events. Its heartbreaking to see that in 2020 this is still happening."

Floyd's death has instigated nationwide protests against police abuse and racial discrimination at a time when the nation is still grappling with the spread of the coronavirus.