STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Gokulam, Blasters in turf battle over Kozhikode stadium

A few Kerala Blasters officials met the Kozhikode Muncipal Corporation mayor to discuss plans of renovating the stadium and hosting their Indian Super League matches at the venue

Published: 05th June 2020 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the last three years, Gokulam Kerala FC have been playing their home matches at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kerala. Branding themselves as the Malabarians, the I-League outfit identified the venue as their home turf. According to club officials, they invested in its renovation to make it look like what it is today. However, they are confronted with a scenario where another club also wants to set up base there.

On Wednesday, a few Kerala Blasters officials met the Kozhikode Muncipal Corporation mayor to discuss plans of renovating the stadium and hosting their Indian Super League matches at the venue. Club officials are expected to meet the mayor again next week.

"There was a meeting about ground facilities and renovations required. They expressed interest in hosting matches here because 60-70% of their fans are from this region. They will submit a report of the work and their plan next week," said Kozhikode Corporation Secretary Binu Francis.

Kerala Blasters have been using Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi as home ground since the start of ISL in 2014. Last season, after differences with the Greater Cochin Development Authority which owns the stadium, they threatened to move out of Kochi. They held meetings with sports minister EP Jayarajan, as talks surfaced about them wanting to use the Kozhikode stadium. The club is tight-lipped but admits there are plans to broaden its fan base.

"We started discussions and there is no concrete plan right now. We could probably have practice matches or friendly matches. We haven't thought of completely shifting out of Kochi. We are just exploring options," said a Kerala Blasters official.

For Gokulam, the issue is not sharing the stadium but a lack of communication. "We feel they (Blasters) should have approached us also, because they know it has been our home ground for three years. When the AIFF came for inspection in the first year, they found it unplayable and said that we hold matches there only if their conditions were met. There was so much of maintenance work which we did at our cost. We wouldn't have invested if one day we were told to leave. They should know it is not ethically or professionally right to approach through the back door because we are also playing in a similar league," Gokulam president VC Praveen said.

There are instances of two clubs sharing a stadium. ISL side FC Goa and I-League outfit shared Margao's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium last season. Gokulam have been taking the stadium on lease on a yearly basis and they are hoping to get an extension.

"We had asked the authorities for a long-term lease but they said it won't be possible. Unless we don't spoil the ground or cause any damage, they will give us the ground every year and they've been doing that for the past three years. This year also we approached them for renewal two weeks back and they have been positive about it," said Praveen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gokulam Kerala Kerala Blasters Kozhikode
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp